Nvidia Announces New Chip for AI Models

Nvidia has revealed a new chip called GH200 that is designed specifically for running artificial intelligence models. The company, which currently dominates the market for AI chips with over 80% market share, is facing tough competition from rivals such as AMD, Google, and Amazon in the AI hardware space.

The GH200 chip is equipped with the same GPU as Nvidia’s highest-end AI chip, the H100. However, it also features 141 gigabytes of cutting-edge memory and a 72-core ARM central processor. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described the chip as being specifically designed for the scale-out of data centers worldwide.

The new chip addresses the increasing demand for GPUs to develop AI models. These models are utilized in various applications and require intensive training and inference processes that require substantial computational power. Nvidia’s GH200 chip offers a significant boost in memory capacity, allowing larger AI models to reside on a single system. This eliminates the need for multiple GPUs or systems to run these models.

Nvidia plans to make the GH200 chip available through its distributors in the second quarter of next year, with sampling expected by the end of this year. However, no pricing details have been provided yet.

The announcement of the GH200 chip comes at a time when Nvidia’s competitors are also entering the AI hardware market. AMD recently unveiled its own AI-oriented chip, the MI300X, which can support up to 192GB of memory and is aimed at AI inference tasks. Similarly, companies like Google and Amazon are developing their own custom AI chips for inference purposes.