Nvidia’s Partner Expects Doubling of AI Server Sales by 2024

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a key partner of Nvidia Corp., predicts that its sales of artificial intelligence (AI) servers will double by 2024 and that demand for these servers will continue to grow in the long term. QCT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Taiwan’s Quanta Computer Inc., works with Nvidia to build AI servers. The company has seen significant benefits from Wall Street’s enthusiasm for AI technology, with its share price more than doubling in 2023.

QCT President Mike Yang stated in an interview with Bloomberg Television that the AI boom is set to continue growing stronger in the coming years as businesses integrate AI into their operations. He also mentioned that various component providers are working together to increase production capacity and help alleviate the ongoing shortage of Nvidia’s AI chips.

QCT generates billions of dollars in annual revenue, with AI servers accounting for 65% of its total sales. These AI servers include graphics processors, such as those made by Nvidia, as opposed to traditional processor-driven hardware dominated by Intel Corp. QCT’s major customers include Alphabet Inc.’s Google Cloud, Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS, and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Nvidia executives have expressed confidence in expanding supply to meet the heightened demand for its AI chips. QCT expects Nvidia to address the limited supply issue next year. Yang believes that China remains the largest market for AI servers and emphasizes the importance of continuing focus on both China and the rest of the world.

According to the research firm TrendForce, global shipments of AI servers are projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 29% between 2022 and 2026. However, analysts and researchers have been proven conservative in their estimates this year as Nvidia has consistently outperformed market expectations with strong sales forecasts.

Sources: Bloomberg, TrendForce

Definitions:

– AI servers: Servers specifically designed and optimized for artificial intelligence workloads.

– Graphics processors: Specialized processors that handle the high computational demands of graphics-intensive tasks, including AI processing.

– Traditional processor-driven hardware: Hardware that relies on traditional central processing units (CPUs) rather than specialized processors like graphics processors.

– Compound annual rate: The rate at which an investment grows or declines on average over multiple years, taking into consideration the effect of compounding.

– Research firm: A company or organization that conducts research and analysis on various industries or market segments. They provide insights and forecasts based on their findings.