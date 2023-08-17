NVIDIA’s Profits from AI Sales Exceed Expectations

A recent estimate of NVIDIA’s profits from AI sales has surprised many, revealing that the company is making a staggering 1000% profit on its H100 AI GPUs. Tae Kim, a senior writer at Barron’s, suggests that NVIDIA’s plans to generate $300 billion through AI-driven sales may actually be achievable, given the immense profits they are making.

According to investment banking company Raymond James, the cost of manufacturing the H100 GPUs is estimated at $3,320, while NVIDIA sells them for $25,000 to $30,000. However, it is believed that the actual figures could be much higher. In some cases, the GPUs have been sold for as much as $70,000, indicating a significant inflation factor that should be taken into account when considering profit margins.

NVIDIA is not only benefiting from the AI hype but also from the increased demand for crypto mining. The company is aiming to ship 550,000 H100 GPUs in 2023, and with the expectation of generating over $300 billion in AI sales by 2027, there seems to be no end in sight for NVIDIA’s growth.

Furthermore, once the next generation of AI GPUs is released, we can anticipate even more explosive growth and potentially soaring market cap figures for NVIDIA.

In conclusion, NVIDIA’s profits from AI sales have exceeded expectations, with the company earning a substantial profit margin on its H100 AI GPUs. The future looks promising for NVIDIA, with the potential to achieve their goal of $300 billion in AI-driven sales and further market domination in the coming years.