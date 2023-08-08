Nvidia Introduces Upgraded Configuration for AI Chips to Boost Performance

Nvidia has unveiled its latest configuration for advanced artificial intelligence chips, aimed at accelerating generative AI applications. The new iteration of the Grace Hopper Superchip incorporates a higher capacity of high-bandwidth memory, enabling the design to support larger AI models. Ian Buck, Nvidia’s Vice President of Hyperscale and HPC, explained that the optimized configuration is specifically designed to enhance AI inference functions for generative AI applications like ChatGPT. By providing larger memory capacity, the new configuration allows models to reside on a single GPU without requiring multiple systems or GPUs for operation. This improves efficiency and performance.

As the size of AI models used in generative AI applications continues to grow, they require more memory to execute seamlessly. Connecting separate chips and systems can lead to degraded performance. By increasing the memory capacity of the GPU, the new design enhances performance.

The upgraded configuration, known as GH200, is expected to be available in the second quarter of next year. Nvidia intends to offer two options to customers: a version with two chips that can be integrated into their systems, or a complete server system that combines two Grace Hopper designs.

This development aims to address the increasing demand for higher performing AI chips and cater to the evolving requirements of generative AI applications. By advancing the capabilities of their AI chips, Nvidia aims to support the development of more sophisticated AI models that can generate human-like text and images.

(Note: The content has been rewritten without the author’s information, contact details, sources, and quotes, while preserving the factual details and order of the original article.)