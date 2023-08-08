The Rise of Generative AI: NVIDIA’s Latest Innovations

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang delivered a keynote address at the SIGGRAPH professional graphics conference, where he discussed the impact of generative AI on the world. He highlighted several significant announcements, including the introduction of the GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip platform, the launch of NVIDIA AI Workbench, and the upgrade to NVIDIA Omniverse with generative AI and OpenUSD.

Huang emphasized the connection between graphics and artificial intelligence, stating that AI will learn skills in virtual worlds and help create virtual worlds. NVIDIA revolutionized computer graphics and AI by incorporating AI and real-time ray tracing into GPUs five years ago. This led to the development of powerful systems like the NVIDIA HGX H100, which offers accelerated computing and surpasses CPU-based systems in performance.

To continue driving AI’s momentum, NVIDIA created the Grace Hopper Superchip, combining a 72-core Grace CPU with a Hopper GPU. The GH200 platform facilitates exceptional performance and scalable server design by connecting multiple GPUs. It is designed to handle complex generative workloads, including large language models, recommender systems, and vector databases.

NVIDIA also introduced AI Workbench, a unified toolkit that simplifies the creation, testing, and fine-tuning of generative AI models. Developers can customize and run generative AI models with ease, utilizing popular repositories and open-source tools. Leading AI infrastructure providers, such as Dell Technologies, HP, and Supermicro, have embraced AI Workbench for its enterprise-grade capabilities.

In addition, NVIDIA announced a partnership with startup Hugging Face, providing access to NVIDIA DGX Cloud AI supercomputing for developers building large language models. This collaboration aims to connect the world’s largest AI community with top-notch training and infrastructure.

NVIDIA’s enterprise software suite, AI Enterprise 4.0, was also showcased, offering businesses the necessary tools for adopting generative AI, ensuring API stability and security for large-scale deployments.

Finally, the major release of NVIDIA Omniverse merges generative AI and OpenUSD, enabling developers and industrial enterprises to optimize and enhance their 3D pipelines. The platform advancements, including Omniverse Kit, contribute to the development of a comprehensive ecosystem for building, simulating, and collaborating across tools and virtual worlds.

NVIDIA continues to drive innovation in the field of generative AI, bridging the gap between graphics and AI to shape the future of technology.