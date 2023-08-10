Nvidia Repackages RTX GPUs for AI on Desktops

In order to alleviate some pressure from the GPU shortage, Nvidia is reconfiguring and repositioning its RTX GPUs for desktop enthusiasts interested in AI. These new GPUs are part of Nvidia’s strategy to make GPUs more accessible to customers whenever and wherever they need them.

The RTX GPUs, based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, are designed for AI inferencing and training. Unlike the red-hot H100 GPUs that are currently in short supply, which use the Hopper architecture, these new GPUs aim to cater to enthusiasts using gaming laptops for AI-powered applications.

During the recent SIGGRAPH conference, Nvidia announced new desktop and workstation designs featuring the RTX GPUs. Computer manufacturers such as Dell, Lenovo, and Boxx will unveil workstations capable of housing up to four RTX 6000 GPUs in a chassis. Nvidia has set the suggested retail price for the GPU at $6,000, although vendors like Dell are selling it for over $9,000, including tax.

The RTX 6000 GPUs, based on the Ada Lovelace design, come with 48GB of GDDR6 memory and a 200Gbps network-interface card. These GPUs draw 300 watts of power and utilize the older PCIe 4.0 interconnect standard.

Additionally, Nvidia announced the L40S Ada GPU, a lower-cost alternative to the H100. This GPU offers faster AI training and inference capabilities compared to the previous-generation A100 GPUs. It is a variant of the L40 server GPU that was introduced a year ago.

The L40S, which also features 48GB GDDR6 memory, will be integrated into systems based on the OVX reference server design for metaverse applications. It delivers up to four times better performance for AI and graphics workloads compared to the previous generation A40 GPU based on Ampere architecture. The L40S boasts faster clock speeds, improved tensor performance, and enhanced graphics rendering.

Nvidia’s RTX systems for enterprises aim to cater to the metaverse and AI markets. The hardware will include licenses for the Omniverse and AI Enterprise software. Nvidia also announced the upcoming release of AI Enterprise 4.0, which will feature the Nemo large-language model.

The L40S GPU supplies are expected to be readily available when they ship later this year. According to Bob Pette, Vice President for Pro Visualization at Nvidia, these GPUs will not face the same constraints as the highest-end models.

In September, Nvidia plans to make the low-end RTX 4000 GPU available for $1,250, followed by the RTX 4500 in October for $2,250.

Nvidia recognizes the importance of AI alongside gaming and aims to make GPUs a commodity that allows enthusiasts to create their own programs and run them wherever GPUs are accessible. The scarcity of Nvidia’s H100 GPUs has made them valuable assets for companies, with startups like CoreWeave using their Nvidia GPUs as collateral for funding their growth. Cryptocurrency miners are also repurposing their GPUs in data centers for AI applications.