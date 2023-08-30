Industry.AI Deploys Vision AI Platform at Bengaluru Airport Terminal

Industry.AI, a member of the NVIDIA Metropolis vision AI partner ecosystem, has successfully implemented its vision AI platform at Bengaluru’s T2, also known as the Garden Terminal. This deployment marks the first time that intelligent video analytics has been used at an Indian airport on such a scale. Industry.AI plans to expand the deployment to other terminals and additional airports in the future.

With approximately 32 million travelers annually, Bengaluru Airport is a significant hub for emerging technologies. In December 2022, the recently launched T2 became one of the first terminals in the world to be accessible on the metaverse.

The vision AI platform developed by Industry.AI offers various capabilities, including tracking abandoned baggage, identifying long passenger queues, and providing real-time alerts for security concerns. It achieves this by connecting over 500 live camera feeds throughout the terminal, allowing for nearly a dozen tasks to be accomplished in real time. For example, it can detect unattended luggage and form passenger lines at key areas like entrances, check-in points, and security screenings.

George Fanthome, chief information officer at the parent company of BLR airport, notes that deploying vision AI at this scale is a significant milestone for them. By adopting advanced deep learning technologies, they aim to be one of the leading airports globally and provide their customers with the best possible experience.

The platform also enables real-time monitoring to detect any unauthorized individuals or vehicles within the airport premises. Additionally, it can identify speeding vehicles outside the terminal to ensure secure transportation around the airport.

Industry.AI relies on NVIDIA’s TAO Toolkit and A100 Tensor Core GPUs for training their AI models. For AI inference, they utilize NVIDIA’s Triton Inference Server along with A30 Tensor Core GPUs. Their integration of NVIDIA’s DeepStream SDK enhances their video analytics capabilities. The entire deployment was completed in just three months.

Overall, Industry.AI’s vision AI platform at Bengaluru Airport’s T2 effectively enhances security, improves operational efficiency, and provides a seamless airport experience for travelers.

