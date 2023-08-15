Nutanix Launches GPT-in-a-Box: AI Software for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure

Nutanix has introduced GPT-in-a-Box, a bundled service that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) software stack elements into hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) to enable scalable AI implementation. This service includes foundation models, AI frameworks, and consulting options to help customers configure the right infrastructure for their needs, including hardware specifications and AI components. Initially, Nutanix will focus on customer on-premise use cases, including edge workloads, before expanding to the cloud in the future. The company aims to address the complexities of AI infrastructure, which involve a combination of software elements and hardware add-ons. Privacy and governance concerns in AI applications are also important considerations.

Nutanix provides a “full-stack AI-ready platform” that necessitates customers to deploy hardware and software for model training and retraining. The results can then be shared with application developers. GPT-in-a-Box bundles comprise Nutanix HCI, Nvidia GPU hardware or recommendations, the Nutanix AHV hypervisor, a Kubernetes container layer, AI foundation models, open-source AI frameworks such as KubeFlow, Jupiter, and PyTorch, as well as a curated selection of large language models like Llama2, Falcon GPT, and MosaicML.

The storage industry has seen increased focus on AI and machine learning (ML) use cases. Nutanix’s GPT-in-a-Box seeks to capitalize on the growing interest in chat-format AI. While major storage manufacturers have acknowledged the value of unstructured data for analytics processing, Nutanix is explicit in its effort to provide bundled AI solutions. Other companies, such as Vast Data, are also attempting to build AI learning nodes through their products.

Nutanix’s GPT-in-a-Box is not a self-service deployment offer. It includes a consulting phase to ensure customer requirements are met, especially regarding GPU specifications and necessary software elements. The offer primarily targets new deployments in core data centers or edge locations. Existing Nutanix customers can also build AI-ready infrastructures, but they may require consultation to determine the right components for their needs. Many customers currently lack policies for data usage in AI models, and therefore, on-premise deployments are preferred to simplify privacy, copyright, and governance concerns.

Nutanix’s GPT-in-a-Box offering allows customers to have full control over their infrastructure and data while enabling simplified AI implementation and management. The cloud element of the service is limited to accessing foundation models and registering for LLMs (large language models), among other functionalities.