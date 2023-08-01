Number of the Month: Consumers’ Comfort with AI in Medical and Financial Matters

A recent report from Qualtrics, a cloud-native software provider specializing in customer and employee experience management solutions, revealed interesting findings about consumer attitudes towards AI technology. According to Qualtrics’ research:

– 72% of consumers surveyed expressed comfort in conversing with chatbots for their customer service needs.

– 55% of consumers indicated their comfort with AI technology being involved in their medical and financial matters.

To gain deeper insights into these statistics, No Jitter received additional data from Qualtrics and conducted email interviews with Bruce Temkin, Head of Qualtrics XM Institute, and Ellen Loeshelle, Qualtrics Director of AI Product Development. However, the details of those conversations and any additional sources of information are excluded from this article.

The focus of this article is the 55% of consumers who expressed comfort with AI being part of their medical and financial matters. Qualtrics conducted a study involving 2,013 adults from the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany, aged 18 and above, between May 16 and June 1, 2023.

The statistics indicate that consumer attitudes towards AI adoption are influenced by generational preferences. Analyzing the data further, it becomes evident that different age groups have differing levels of acceptance. In the context of medical matters, there is a noticeable drop in willingness to have AI involved as the age group increases. This suggests that younger individuals are more open to AI involvement in reviewing medical results compared to older age groups.

Similar patterns can be observed in the context of financial matters and legal advice. However, there are fluctuations in willingness within specific age ranges, which could be attributed to various factors such as methodology, segmentation by age, and differences in risk tolerance between medical and financial matters.

Overall, the study reveals that only about 20% of consumers are always comfortable interacting with AI, regardless of the situation. Younger consumers tend to be more receptive to AI technology, while older consumers are more hesitant. These insights provide valuable context when considering the 72% of consumers who express comfort with AI in customer service interactions.

It is important to note that the limitations of this article include the absence of comprehensive access to all the results and the potential for different relationships between variables. Nevertheless, the data presented by Qualtrics sheds light on consumer attitudes towards AI technology in various domains, emphasizing the influence of generational differences.