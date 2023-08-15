Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology does not possess the ability to accurately determine whether a children’s song or a pornographic video should be played. Similarly, AI cannot recognize if someone’s eyes are open in a photograph or provide a case history without fabricating case law. However, an Iowa school district has employed AI to review book titles, resulting in the removal of books by renowned authors such as Margaret Atwood and Toni Morrison from school shelves, as reported by Rolling Stone.

The reason behind this decision is the AI tools’ identification of “descriptions” or “depictions” of sexual acts within the books. The Mason City school board clarified that the AI software assessed each text for its potential inclusion of such content. As a result, 19 texts, including The Color Purple, The Kite Runner, Beloved, I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, and Looking for Alaska, will be taken off the 7-12 school library collections and temporarily stored in the Administrative Center until further guidance is received.

This action raises concerns about a potential return to a Victorian-era-like repression of sexuality, where anything and everything could be seen as extremely sexual. Colin Dickey’s essay series on the “Mystery Cave” provides valuable insights into this topic. Dickey discusses how films incorporate scenes that break from reality to release libidinal energy, dating back to more conservative times. These scenes often carry suggestive or sexual undertones, even if they are not explicitly sexual in nature. AI, being incapable of distinguishing between the erotic and the sexual, would likely not perceive this distinction.

This event highlights the ongoing issue of book banning and the role AI is playing in censorship.