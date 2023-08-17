Institutional Investors Drive Demand for AI Stocks, Including Adobe

Institutional investors are influencing the transformational trends in the stock market, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Notable mutual funds are placing significant bets on AI-focused companies like Meta Platforms, Tesla, Alphabet, and Adobe. Adobe, in particular, has attracted over $426 million in investments from top money managers, thanks to its aggressive move into generative AI.

Adobe’s position as an attractive AI stock is further supported by its A Accumulation/Distribution Rating, indicating heavy buying of Adobe shares in the past 13 weeks. Additionally, Adobe boasts a strong 2.1 up/down volume ratio, signaling high demand for its stock.

Other AI stocks, such as TSLA, GOOGL, PANW, and Broadcom, also enjoy solid Accumulation/Distribution ratings, reflecting investor demand for companies in the AI industry.

Microsoft may have missed the list of new buys by top funds this month, but its commitment to the Activision Blizzard merger is noteworthy. Leading funds invested $1.5 billion in Microsoft in July, while an estimated $808 million was funneled into Activision Blizzard in the same period.

Adobe has made significant strategic shifts, similar to Microsoft and Google’s successful moves into cloud computing. The company’s transition to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription model and its focus on analytics have contributed to its success. Adobe continues to expand its presence in AI with offerings like Adobe Sensei, Adobe Firefly, and Adobe SenseiGenAI, which utilize generative AI to create engaging customer experiences.

Adobe’s Q2 fiscal 2023 earnings per share increased by 17% year-over-year, driven by its venture into AI. While Wall Street predicts a 9% earnings slowdown for this fiscal year, analysts anticipate 11% earnings growth for the next fiscal year.

In terms of stock performance, Adobe reported strong Q2 earnings in June, leading to a surge in stock price and a buy zone above a 451.15 buy point. Adobe stock has since pulled back to its 10-week moving average, providing an opportunity for investors to acquire shares or establish new positions.

With institutions continuing to show interest in AI stocks, including Adobe, the AI boom is expected to sustain its momentum in the market.