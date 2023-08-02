The Growing Complexity of the AI Sector

The AI sector has experienced significant growth in the past year, with numerous startups and established players already active in the market. This sets it apart from previous venture fads such as crypto or web3, which lacked a substantial presence before gaining momentum.

As the AI sector continues to evolve, there have been exits and indications of potential government regulation. This creates a more complex ecosystem for both founders and investors, particularly for those who were not previously focused on AI.

Entrepreneurs have shown great interest in this sector, leading early-stage investors to sift through the noise and identify startups that are truly promising, as opposed to those simply riding on hype.

One crucial factor investors consider, much like in other sectors, is a startup’s competitive advantage or “moat.” Given the involvement of major players like Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI, investors want to avoid supporting companies that could easily be overshadowed by these industry giants.

Chris Wake, founder and managing partner at Atypical Ventures, emphasizes the importance of building unique solutions rather than relying on existing language models. According to Wake, while it may be possible to create an interesting business on top of someone else’s model, it may not be transformative or truly innovative.

In conclusion, the AI sector’s popularity surge presents challenges for both founders and investors. The presence of established players, the possibility of regulation, and the need for unique solutions all contribute to the growing complexity of this dynamic ecosystem.