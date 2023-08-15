Norway’s Wealth Fund Urges Responsible Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

Norway’s $1.4 trillion wealth fund, the world’s largest stock market investor, is encouraging companies in which it invests to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to drive profits. The fund’s CEO, Nicolai Tangen, believes that AI is a significant driver for productivity and efficiency and should be treated as an essential business tool. However, he stressed the importance of responsible AI use and stated that companies not engaging with AI would disqualify themselves as being incompetent.

The fund, which invests in approximately 9,200 firms globally, sets expectations on various issues, including AI. Its latest document focuses on consumers’ interests, emphasizing responsible AI use. The fund will specifically concentrate on healthcare, finance, and large tech sectors due to their potential impact on consumers. Companies should be able to explain the development and design of their AI systems and incorporate effective human oversight and control.

Carine Smith Ihenacho, the fund’s chief governance and compliance officer, emphasized the need for transparency in AI outcomes. Affected individuals should be able to inquire about how algorithms work and seek explanations for decisions made, such as loan approvals or rejections. The document also requires companies to proactively manage AI-related risks and have systems in place to address issues.

Notably, the fund highlighted the responsibility of major tech companies in driving AI advancements, considering its significant investments in Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia. While welcoming recent self-regulation efforts by these companies, Smith Ihenacho stressed the lack of proper regulations and the need for more. She expressed the fund’s readiness to fill the regulatory gap.

Tech represents the largest sector in the fund’s equity investments, accounting for 11.9% of its total value. The fund follows an environment, social, and governance (ESG) approach, prioritizing dialogue with companies and voting at annual general meetings. However, it has the authority to divest from non-compliant companies. Last year alone, it divested from 74 firms on ESG-related grounds.

Overall, Norway’s wealth fund urges responsible AI adoption, encouraging companies to leverage its potential while also prioritizing transparency, human oversight, and risk management.