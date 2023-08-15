Norway’s Wealth Fund Posts $143 Billion Profit in H1 2023

Norway’s wealth fund, which is the world’s largest single stock market investor, recorded a profit of 1,501 billion crowns ($143 billion) in the first half of 2023. This significant gain was driven by strong equity markets and a weak value of the crown currency, according to the fund’s report.

Equity investments were particularly successful, producing a return of 13.7% for the period. Technology companies stood out as the best performers, delivering a remarkable return of 38.6% after a challenging year in 2022. The fund attributed this success to the high demand for new artificial intelligence solutions from major internet and software companies, as well as their semiconductor suppliers.

Despite these favorable results, the fund’s overall return was 0.23 percentage point lower than the return on the benchmark index. Nevertheless, the fund’s status remains substantial, as it owns an average of 1.5% of all listed stocks worldwide. In addition to stocks, the fund also invests in bonds, unlisted real estate, and renewable energy projects.

The $1.4 trillion fund represents the Norwegian state’s investment of revenues from oil and gas production. With its diversified investment portfolio and notable profits, it continues to play a crucial role in securing Norway’s future financial stability.