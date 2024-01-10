New Technique Tracks Gene Expression Changes Without Cell Destruction

Scientists at MIT have developed a noninvasive imaging technique that can track changes in gene expression over extended periods of time without destroying the cells being studied. The technique, known as Raman spectroscopy, uses near-infrared or visible light to reveal the chemical composition of cells or tissues. While Raman spectroscopy on its own cannot detect small changes in the levels of individual RNA molecules, researchers at MIT have combined it with single-cell RNA sequencing to create a computational model that can translate Raman signals into RNA expression states.

In a recent study, the researchers used Raman spectroscopy to image mouse fibroblast cells at 36 time points over 18 days as the cells differentiated into various cell types. After each imaging session, the cells were analyzed using single molecule fluorescence in situ hybridization (smFISH) to visualize specific RNA molecules. By training a deep-learning model to predict gene expression based on Raman images, the researchers were able to link the Raman data with single-cell RNA sequencing data.

The researchers tested their algorithm by tracking mouse embryonic stem cells as they differentiated into different cell types. By comparing their predictions to RNA sequencing measurements, they confirmed the accuracy of their method. The researchers believe this technique could be used to study other types of changing cell populations, such as aging cells or cancerous cells, and potentially be developed into a diagnostic tool for patients.

While the research is in the early stages, the noninvasive nature and label-free method of Raman spectroscopy make it an attractive option for studying long-term cellular processes and potentially for future medical applications.

FAQ

What is Raman spectroscopy?

Raman spectroscopy is a noninvasive imaging technique that uses light to reveal the chemical composition of cells or tissues.

How does Raman spectroscopy track gene expression?

Raman spectroscopy alone cannot detect small changes in the levels of individual RNA molecules. However, by combining it with single-cell RNA sequencing and using a computational model, researchers are able to translate Raman signals into RNA expression states.

What can this technique be used for?

This technique could be used to study long-term cellular processes, such as cancer progression or embryonic development. In the future, it may also have potential as a diagnostic tool for diseases like cancer.

Is Raman spectroscopy invasive?

No, Raman spectroscopy is a noninvasive imaging technique that does not harm cells.

What are the advantages of Raman spectroscopy?

One of the main advantages of Raman spectroscopy is that it is a label-free method, meaning it does not require the use of dyes or labels to visualize cells or tissues.