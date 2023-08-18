Wildfires in Maui Raise Questions About Controversial Book

Wildfires have wreaked havoc on communities in Maui, Hawaii, over the past week. However, a recent book listed on Amazon about the natural disaster has sparked curiosity among reviewers.

The book, titled “Fire and Fury: The Story of the 2023 Maui and its Implications for Climate Change,” is an 86-page narrative that incorporates generative AI. Although the book has been removed from the Amazon store, an archived version of the listing reveals 22 one-star reviews. Some reviewers suspect that the book was written using generative AI technology like ChatGPT, describing it as having an “AI smell.”

Amazon has yet to respond to inquiries from Gizmodo about the removal of the book. Curiously, the book’s description on the Amazon page uses the phrase “the book” to start five out of seven sentences. Additionally, the description references a timeframe of August 8th to 11th, despite the book being listed on August 10th.

While some reviewers view this as evidence of an AI-generated attempt to profit, others consider it a conspiracy to push a liberal agenda. However, evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the book was generated by a machine. The book is credited to Dr. Miles Stones, whose Amazon biography is deliberately vague. Stones also has a profile on Goodreads, featuring books published in or after June 2023, many of which have AI-generated art and negative reviews.

This incident comes after Amazon tightened its policies on AI-generated books following a case of an author being impersonated. Jane Friedman, an experienced author, discovered several unauthorized books under her name listed on Amazon. Although her infringement report initially received an automated response, Amazon eventually removed the books from its store.

Meanwhile, Maui continues to battle devastating wildfires. The fires intensified after winds from Hurricane Dora fueled their spread, resulting in power and 911 service outages. Residents are being forced to evacuate, with some resorting to jumping into the ocean to avoid the flames. The death toll has reached 106 people after over a week of firefighting efforts.