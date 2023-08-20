Specialists in Artificial Intelligence in High Demand Across Industries

Specialists in artificial intelligence (AI) are currently in high demand, with both technology companies and non-tech companies seeking AI talent. Legacy non-tech companies like Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, and Mondelez are actively hiring AI specialists to adopt new technologies and stay ahead of the competition. In fact, recruitment services firms have reported that demand for AI talent from non-tech sectors has increased by up to 50% compared to last year.

These companies are hiring external AI specialists, including tech companies, and are also upskilling their existing employees on AI. The specific AI roles in demand include machine learning engineers, AI security specialists, AI infrastructure managers, AI writers, drone experts, and AI project managers.

Tata Steel has been expanding the coverage of their Integrated Remote Operations Centres to remotely control their operations. They have also implemented AI models to provide real-time insights and process predictability to operators. The company plans to increase remote coverage to more of its sites and is considering future technological developments like 5G, metaverse, and quantum computing for remote operations.

Larsen & Toubro is utilizing AI, machine learning, drone technology, analytics, automation, and robotics for various operations, including pre-cast automation, welding, geospatial mapping, and digital manufacturing. The company is actively upskilling its employees and hiring for niche AI roles such as AI architects, data scientists, AI infrastructure managers, and AI security specialists.

Mondelez India is also building AI capabilities and workforce to become a future-ready organization. They are particularly focusing on digital marketing and data science roles. According to recruitment services company Michael Page, hiring for AI roles has experienced a 50% increase compared to last year, especially in healthcare, retail, telecom, and Indian conglomerates.

Overall, the hiring intent for AI-centric roles in non-tech companies has grown by 25-30% this year, according to estimates from Randstad. As more companies adopt automation and digitization, this trend is expected to further increase.