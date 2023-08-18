The Link Between Maui Fires and 15-Minute Cities, AI, Energy Weapons, and Weather Modification

An Instagram video circulating online raises questions about the cause of the fires in Maui, Hawaii. The narrator makes several claims, including references to directed energy weapons, a conference on turning Maui into a smart island, the use of artificial intelligence to govern the island, and government-backed weather modification. However, these claims have been proven false.

The cause of the fires in Maui has not been determined yet, but authorities believe that strong winds and dry conditions were contributing factors. There is no evidence to support the claims that directed energy weapons were involved in starting the fires. The Hawaii Department of Defense and the U.S. Forest Service have dismissed these claims as baseless.

The video also misinterprets the purpose of a conference held in Maui in January. The Hawaii International Conference for System Sciences is an annual event focusing on information technology management. While the concept of “smart cities” was discussed at the conference, it does not aim to turn Maui into a smart island or force everyone to use electric vehicles. The conference covers a wide range of research topics and is not solely focused on this area.

Additionally, the claim that an upcoming digital government summit in Hawaii will utilize AI to govern the island is incorrect. The summit is held in Honolulu, not Maui, and its purpose is to bring together technology-focused professionals in the public sector. While AI is mentioned in the description of one of the featured speakers, there is no indication that it will be used to govern the island.

In conclusion, the claims made in the Instagram video regarding the cause of the Maui fires and their links to 15-minute cities, AI, energy weapons, and weather modification are false. The fires were likely caused by natural factors such as strong winds and dry conditions.