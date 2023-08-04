ASAPP Launches CoachingAI to Automate Quality Assurance

ASAPP, the AI cloud application provider for contact centers, has introduced CoachingAI, a suite of generative AI tools designed to improve the efficiency of quality assurance in customer interactions. This new offering includes several features:

1. Automatic Compliance: Supervisors can evaluate conversations using large language models (LLMs).

2. Topic Mastery: Agent statements can be validated against knowledge base articles using generative AI models.

3. Tool Mastery: Identify areas where agents are struggling with their tools and find opportunities for workflow optimization or additional training.

ASAPP had previously launched Generative AI for IVRs.

Cogito and Medallia Collaborate for AI-Powered Coaching and Assistance

Cogito, a real-time coaching and guidance provider for contact center agents, has partnered with Medallia, a company specializing in managing omnichannel customer and employee interaction data. This integration will enable Cogito customers to enhance their personalized service through access to more extensive data.

Cogito delivers conversational AI and sentiment/emotion analysis to provide real-time coaching and guidance to contact centers and frontline teams. Medallia’s Experience Cloud captures a wide range of “experience signals” across various channels, including voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate messaging tools. Medallia utilizes AI/ML algorithms to derive predictive insights from this data.

Twilio Integrates OpenAI’s GPT-4 Model for Customer-Aware AI

Twilio, the customer engagement platform provider, has integrated OpenAI’s GPT-4 model into its Twilio Engage solution. This integration enhances Twilio’s generative capabilities and allows for advanced AI analysis of customer data flowing through Twilio’s platform. Twilio’s CustomerAI technology approach enables the application of predictive AI and generative AI to enhance customer engagement.

UJET and Google Cloud Integrate with ServiceNow

UJET, in collaboration with Google Cloud, has integrated its CCaaS solutions with ServiceNow. This integration facilitates secure and real-time data exchange between UJET, Google’s CCAI Platform, and ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management (CSM) solutions. It also provides automated record updates and ensures that all customer data and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) are stored in ServiceNow for increased security.