The Power of AI Models

ASAPP Launches CoachingAI: AI-Powered Tools for Quality Assurance

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
ASAPP, a cloud application provider for contact centers, has introduced CoachingAI, a suite of generative AI-powered tools designed to improve the efficiency of quality assurance in customer interactions. The tools offer several functionalities such as Automatic Compliance, which allows supervisors to evaluate conversations using large language models (LLMs). There’s also Topic Mastery, which validates agent statements against knowledge base articles using generative AI models. Additionally, Tool Mastery helps identify areas where agents may be struggling with their tools and offers opportunities for workflow optimization or additional training.

Furthermore, Cogito and Medallia have collaborated to provide AI-powered agent coaching and assistance. Cogito specializes in real-time coaching and guidance for contact center agents, while Medallia focuses on managing omnichannel customer and employee interaction data. This integration allows Cogito customers to access increased data, enabling them to provide more personalized service.

Twilio, the customer engagement platform provider, has integrated OpenAI’s GPT-4 model into its Twilio Engage solution. This integration enhances Twilio’s generative capabilities, allowing predictive AI and generative AI to be applied to customer data flowing through Twilio’s platform.

Additionally, UJET and Google Cloud have integrated their solutions with ServiceNow, making ServiceNow data accessible in Google’s CCaaS. This integration enables secure and real-time data exchange between UJET, Google Cloud, and ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management (CSM) solutions. Automated record updates are provided, and all customer data and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) are stored in ServiceNow instead of the CCaaS.

These developments highlight the growing trend of leveraging AI and generative models to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of customer interactions in the communication and collaboration spaces. Companies are recognizing the value of AI in streamlining processes, improving customer service, and delivering a more seamless experience.

