Join the Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute for its Speaker Series Event

The Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute (NMDSI) is hosting its next virtual speaker series event on Monday, Aug. 28, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event will feature Naveen Rao, the vice president of generative AI at Databricks.

During the event, Rao will discuss how enterprises can develop a strategy to activate data through large AI models. He will address common myths surrounding the cost and difficulty of utilizing these tools, aiming to dispel any misconceptions.

The NMDSI is a collaborative effort between Northwestern Mutual, Marquette University, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Its goal is to contribute to the establishment of a technology ecosystem and advance southeastern Wisconsin as a national hub for technology, research, business, and talent development.

By fostering collaborations and partnerships, the NMDSI aims to create an organic pipeline of tech talent in the area. Through events like the speaker series, participants can gain insights from industry experts and stay updated on the latest developments in the field of data science.

