Nigeria’s Music Industry Embraces AI Technology

When AI technology started gaining popularity in Nigeria’s music industry, Eclipse Nkasi, a producer, initially saw it as a threat to his career. However, he soon realized that there were also opportunities to be explored. Nkasi took advantage of the technology and used it to create an entire Afrobeats album in his studio near Lagos.

In the past, creating an album would have cost thousands of dollars and taken up to three months to complete. Nkasi and his friends, on the other hand, used OpenAI’s ChatGPT program to generate lyrics and song titles for their album, “Infinite Echoes.” They then modified the words to fit their chosen theme and used another AI tool to generate the tunes. Nkasi recorded vocals and transformed them into the voice of a virtual singer called Mya Blue, who appears as a computer animation.

Nkasi believes that AI technology gives people a new experience and has the potential to significantly impact the music industry. While certain aspects of the industry may become obsolete, it also creates opportunities for artists to reinvent themselves and improve their work efficiency.

The integration of AI technology in the music industry has already begun to transform the production process and could enhance production values and other technical aspects of recording. However, there are still uncertainties and areas, such as copyright, that require further consideration and development.

Overall, the use of AI in Nigeria’s music industry shows promise and could open up new possibilities for artists and producers. As the industry continues to embrace AI technology, it is important to address challenges and create a framework that ensures fair practices and protects intellectual property rights.

