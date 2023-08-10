Patients in England to Benefit from AI in Radiotherapy Treatment

Patients in England undergoing radiotherapy treatment may soon have the support of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, according to draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice). Nice has recommended the use of nine AI technologies to assist clinicians in performing external beam radiotherapy for lung, prostate, and colorectal cancers. The organization believes that this integration of AI could save radiographers numerous hours and help alleviate the significant pressure experienced by radiotherapy departments.

It has been reported by NHS England that there were 134,419 radiotherapy episodes in England between April 2021 and March 2022, a significant number of which required complex planning. Currently, therapeutic radiographers manually outline healthy organs on digital CT or MRI scans to minimize damage to healthy cells during radiotherapy. However, evidence presented to Nice suggests that AI-generated contours could save between three and 80 minutes of radiographers’ time per treatment plan. Additionally, AI-generated contours were found to be of similar quality to those drawn manually.

Nice recommended the use of AI for marking the contours, but emphasized that a trained healthcare professional would still review them. The use of AI in this context could potentially reduce waiting lists, as it allows for increased efficiency in treatment planning. Dr. Sarah Byron, the program director for health technologies at Nice, stated that the adoption of AI technologies could save both time and money, allowing waiting lists for radiotherapy treatment to be reduced.

The announcement has been welcomed by Health Secretary Steve Barclay, who stated that embracing innovation is essential for the future of the NHS. These AI tools have the potential to improve efficiency and save clinicians significant amounts of time, which can be redirected towards patient care. Nice is currently evaluating the evidence for the use of AI in stroke and chest scans.

In addition to the use of AI in radiotherapy, the government has also announced a £13 million investment in AI healthcare research. The funding will support 22 university and NHS trust projects, including the development of a semi-autonomous surgical robotics platform for tumor removal and the use of AI to predict an individual’s future health problems based on their existing conditions.

Although the draft guidance has been positively received, caution has been urged by Charlotte Beardmore, the executive director of professional policy at the Society of Radiographers. Beardmore emphasized that AI should not be viewed as a replacement for staff and that evidence is crucial to ensure its safe application in clinical settings. The input of a therapeutic radiographer or another member of the oncology multi-professional team is still necessary when using AI. Investment in the growth of the radiography workforce remains critical.