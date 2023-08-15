AI Creates Intimidating Mascot for Cincinnati Bengals

Artificial intelligence has been making significant strides in various industries, including sports. Online sportsbook BetOnline.ag’s marketing team recently decided to test an AI tool called Midjourney to generate unique mascots for NFL teams.

Using simple text prompts like “Cincinnati Bengals mascot,” the team fed the AI machine the necessary information. The result was a redesigned depiction of the Bengals’ mascot. The AI-generated image portrayed a more intimidating figure compared to the current mascot, which had a friendlier appearance. The team even commented on the similarity of the AI-generated design to the colors of the Cleveland Browns, the Bengals’ rival team.

Interestingly, it seems that the AI tool misunderstood the prompt for the Cincinnati Bengals, as it produced a representation that an observer might describe as a “Poop Emoji Mascot.” This amusing misunderstanding highlights the unpredictable nature of AI-generated content.

Overall, this experiment serves as an example of the creative possibilities that artificial intelligence can offer, especially within the realm of content generation. While the AI-generated mascot may not be suitable for adoption by the Bengals, it demonstrates the potential for AI to provide unique ideas and designs.

