Call for Transparency and Copyright Protection in Artificial Intelligence

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 10, 2023
Several news organizations have united in an open letter calling for increased transparency and copyright protection in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The letter emphasizes the need for regulations that mandate transparency into training datasets and obtain consent from rights holders before using their data for AI model training.

The media organizations also advocate for allowing negotiations between media companies and AI model operators, ensuring identification of AI-generated content, and requiring AI companies to eliminate bias and misinformation from their services. Signatories of the letter include major players such as Agence France-Presse, Getty Images, The Associated Press, and The Authors Guild.

The letter argues that current practices, where AI models are trained using media content without remuneration or attribution to the original creators, undermine the media industry’s core business models. These models rely on factors such as readership, licensing, and advertising to sustain themselves. Consequently, the lack of proper copyright protection decreases media diversity and hampers the ability of companies to invest in high-quality and reliable information for the public.

This call for transparency and copyright protection comes in the wake of Google’s demonstration of its generative AI news writing tool, Genesis, to several prominent news organizations, including The New York Times and The Washington Post. Some news organizations that have experimented with generative AI have already identified multiple errors in the AI-generated articles.

The concerns surrounding AI models training on copyrighted material extend beyond news organizations. The issue has been discussed in Senate hearings, and a lawsuit is currently underway, alleging copyright infringement by generative AI platforms.

The signatories of the letter recognize the potential benefits that generative AI may offer but seek to participate in discussions to ensure that media companies’ rights are respected. It is worth noting that some of these organizations have already made agreements allowing AI companies to use their content for training, highlighting the importance of striking a balance between innovation and protecting creators’ rights in the realm of artificial intelligence.

