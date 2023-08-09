The Need for Revised Regulations on the Use of Copyrighted Material in AI Technology

A group of major news media organizations has called for updated regulations regarding the use of copyrighted material by artificial intelligence (AI) technology creators. Industry bodies such as the News Media Alliance and the European Publishers’ Council have emphasized the importance of enabling media companies to collectively negotiate with AI model operators regarding the use of their intellectual property.

The letter states that AI technologies, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, disseminate content and information without proper consideration, remuneration, or attribution to the original creators. This practice undermines the core business models of the media industry. The surge in online content produced by AI-generated bots has led various industries to assess its impact.

Many AI services do not disclose the inputs used to train their models, though earlier versions have acknowledged using datasets comprising billions of pieces of scraped information from the internet, including content from news websites.

Governments worldwide are still deliberating on regulations to govern the use of AI technology. This development aligns with the news media industry’s ongoing efforts to secure favorable agreements with tech companies accused of using news content without adequately sharing profits, such as Meta Platforms and Alphabet.

Efforts are also underway for news companies to explore the use of generative AI and negotiate deals with tech companies for the training of AI models. For instance, the Associated Press recently signed a licensing deal with OpenAI, allowing a part of AP’s story archive to be used, and both organizations will explore AI’s applications in news.

The call for revised regulations reflects the need to balance the growth and adoption of AI technology while safeguarding the rights and interests of content creators and the media industry.