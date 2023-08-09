News Media Organizations Call for Revised Regulations on Use of Copyrighted Material in AI Technology

A group of major news media organizations has issued an open letter advocating for updated regulations concerning the use of copyrighted material by artificial intelligence (AI) technology developers. The note, signed by industry bodies such as the News Media Alliance and the European Publishers’ Council, calls for a framework that would enable media companies to engage in collective negotiations with AI model operators regarding the operators’ use of their intellectual property.

The letter explains that AI systems, particularly generative AI and large language models, often disseminate content and information without giving proper consideration, remuneration, or attribution to the original creators. This practice undermines the core business models of the media industry. Services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, which utilize generative AI for language production, have led to a proliferation of online content generated by AI bots. Numerous industries are assessing the impact of this content on their businesses.

Many of these AI services do not disclose the specific data inputs used to train their models, although previous versions have acknowledged training on datasets composed of billions of pieces of information scraped from the internet, including content from news websites.

While AI technology continues to gain widespread adoption, governments worldwide are still deliberating regulations to govern its use. This action by news media organizations reflects their ongoing efforts to secure favorable agreements with tech companies accused of profiting from platforms filled with news content without adequately compensating publishers.

In the United States, lawmakers are currently considering the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, which aims to allow news broadcasters and publishers with fewer than 1,500 full-time employees to collectively negotiate advertising rates with companies like Google and Facebook.

News companies are also exploring the use of generative AI and working to negotiate deals with tech firms for the utilization of their content in training AI models. For example, the Associated Press recently signed an agreement with OpenAI to license a portion of its news archive and explore the application of generative AI in news. OpenAI has additionally committed $5 million to the American Journalism Project, a partnership focused on supporting local news through AI.

Overall, these news media organizations believe that updated regulations are necessary to ensure fair and mutually beneficial interactions between AI technology developers, media companies, and content creators.