News Corporation Reports 75% Profit Decline, But Sees Promise in AI

News Corporation has announced a significant decrease of 75% in profits for the fiscal year ending June 30. Despite this, the media giant remains optimistic about the future and sees the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) as a “remarkable opportunity.” CEO Robert Thomson believes that generative AI, which can assist in the creation of various media forms such as text, images, and audio, could contribute to the company’s growth.

Thomson also revealed that digital products now account for over 50% of News Corp’s annual revenues, marking a significant milestone for the company. He expressed confidence in the potential of generative AI to create new revenue streams and streamline costs across the business. News Corp is currently engaged in negotiations to establish the value of its unique content sets and intellectual property in relation to AI.

The decline in profits can be attributed to higher newsprint and sports programming costs, as well as lower book sales and negative foreign currency fluctuations. News Corp’s UK division, which includes newspapers like The Sun and The Times, experienced a decline in print advertising revenues. However, this was partially offset by the growth of digital advertising.

News Corporation, led by executive chair Rupert Murdoch, is also the parent company of brands such as publisher Harper Collins, the Wall Street Journal, and TV channels in Australia. The company reported a decrease of 15% in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) compared to the previous year.

Thomson emphasized the durability of News Corp’s revenue streams and the effectiveness of cost control measures in navigating challenging macroeconomic conditions. He expressed optimism about the future, citing improvements in the second half of the fiscal year, stabilized interest rates, and signs of stability in the housing market.