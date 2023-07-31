News Corp Australia Uses AI to Generate 3,000 Articles Weekly

News Corp Australia’s executive chair, Michael Miller, has announced that the company is using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to produce 3,000 articles per week. A team of four staff members utilize this technology to create local stories on weather, fuel prices, and traffic conditions. The unit responsible for this AI-generated content, called Data Local, is led by Peter Judd, News Corp’s data journalism editor.

Data Local supplements the written content produced by reporters for News Corp’s 75 “hyper-local” mastheads across the country. This includes regions such as Penrith, Lismore, Fairfield, Bundaberg, and Cairns. The AI technology is used to generate articles like “Where to find the cheapest fuel in Penrith,” with journalists overseeing the process.

According to a spokesperson from News Corp, the reports compiled using AI do not include any disclosure on the page regarding their generation. The spokesperson clarified that the “3,000 articles” mentioned by Miller are more accurately described as providing service information. News Corp has been using automation for updating local fuel prices, court lists, traffic and weather updates, and death and funeral notices.

During a conference, Miller shared that most new subscribers purchase a subscription for local news and then stay for national, world news, and lifestyle information. Additionally, he revealed that 55% of all subscriptions are driven by hyperlocal mastheads, of which News Corp has launched 24 in recent years.

News Corp has adapted to the changing media landscape, with several of Rupert Murdoch’s print newspapers going digital-only. The company has also launched new local digital-only titles, typically staffed by a single journalist and focused on regions with a population of 15,000 or more. Miller stated that if these journalists can generate seven new subscriptions per week, their salary is covered.

Newsrooms across Australia are exploring ways to incorporate AI into their operations. For example, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) is focusing on AI applications that enhance content accessibility, such as automatic transcription, text-to-speech delivery, and translation. Nine Entertainment has not yet shared its AI policy.

News Corp’s implementation of AI technology showcases the company’s efforts to adapt to the digital landscape and provide relevant and informative content to its readers.