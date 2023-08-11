The Rise of Generative AI: News Corp. CEO Discusses Future Opportunities and Challenges

The CEO of News Corp., Robert Thomson, recently addressed the growing prominence of generative artificial intelligence (AI) during the company’s fiscal Q4 earnings call. Thomson revealed that News Corp. is actively engaged in discussions with AI and tech companies to determine the value of their unique content sets and intellectual property (IP), recognizing the critical role they will play in the future of AI.

For years, News Corp., under Thomson’s leadership, has been at the forefront of advocating for payments from big tech companies to access their content. The company successfully secured payment from Google, Meta, and other tech giants in exchange for access to their journalism. Now, News Corp. intends to pursue a similar agreement with AI companies, some of which are also the tech giants that previously acquiesced.

Thomson emphasized the challenges faced by publishers and intellectual property in relation to AI. He expressed concern that content is often harvested, scraped, and ingested to train AI engines without appropriate compensation. Additionally, individual stories are surfaced in specific searches, and original content is synthesized and presented as distinct, undermining journalism and damaging society.

However, Thomson acknowledged the potential benefits of AI technology for News Corp. Not only does it offer a new stream of revenues from AI players, but it also enables cost reductions across the business. Various aspects of News Corp.’s operations, including customer service, subscription management, and chatbots, can be improved through AI articulations, leading to exponential efficiencies.

Thomson emphasized the high stakes involved, as the potential for counterfeit content and sophisticated forgeries is a significant concern. He highlighted the importance of a strong archival base with daily and weekly updates to combat the recycling of generative AI in unethical and misleading ways.

In summary, the rise of generative AI presents both opportunities and challenges for News Corp. and the media industry as a whole. While negotiations continue with AI and tech companies for fair compensation, Thomson remains cognizant of the potential risks associated with AI technologies such as fake news and deep fakes.