News Corp Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates, Emphasizes Generative AI’s Potential

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp exceeded profit expectations for the quarter, driven by its efforts to reduce costs, while expressing optimism about the future impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI) on its results. According to News Corp, digital revenue accounted for more than half of its total revenue for the full year for the first time. CEO Robert Thomson highlighted the growing momentum of generative AI, which he believes offers a unique opportunity to generate new revenue streams while simultaneously cutting costs across the business.

Thomson stated that the company is actively negotiating to establish the value of its content and intellectual property in the context of AI’s future. This move follows a similar partnership between the Associated Press and OpenAI, where the news agency licensed a portion of its news archive to explore the use of generative AI in news.

News Corp reported higher digital subscription revenue during the fourth quarter, which offset the decline in advertising revenue, which fell by 11.5%. The company’s professional information business, including data and analytics platforms such as the Oil Price Information Service, experienced a 10% increase in revenue.

Looking ahead, Thomson expressed optimism about the coming quarters, pointing to signs of stability in the housing market, plateauing interest rates, and decreasing inflation, all of which contribute to an encouraging economic outlook.

News Corp’s quarterly earnings beat estimates, with a per-share earning of 14 cents compared to the projected 8 cents. Core earnings also saw an 8% rise to $341 million, driven by cost-cutting measures and a 5% reduction in headcount. However, total revenue declined by 9% to $2.43 billion for the quarter ended June 30.

The positive performance and focus on generative AI align with other media companies, such as New York Times Co and Fox Corp, signaling a rebound in ad spending that outpaced market expectations.