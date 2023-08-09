Newegg Introduces AI-Generated Review Summaries for Easier Product Evaluation

Newegg has introduced a new feature on its desktop site that uses AI-generated review summaries to enhance the process of sifting through user feedback when searching for PC parts and other tech products. Powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, this feature is located within the “Reviews” tab at the bottom of a product’s page.

The AI-generated review summaries provide a concise overview of user opinions on a product, as well as a list of pros and cons based on the reviews. Users can click on specific keywords in the pros and cons list to filter the reviews accordingly. Additionally, an AI-generated summary paragraph combines the key feedback points into a short and informative overview.

One example highlighted the Intel Core i9-13900K, which received praise for its fast performance, suitability for overclocking, and overall efficiency. However, it was also noted that the CPU tends to run hot. The AI-generated summary presented this information, stating that the CPU is an excellent upgrade option, particularly for gaming and productivity tasks, but may require a reliable cooling solution due to its tendency to run hot and consume significant power.

Newegg mentions that this feature is currently available only on its desktop website and requires a product to have a minimum number of reviews for AI-generated summaries to appear, although the specific count is not specified.

Apart from review summaries, Newegg has integrated AI into its custom PC builder tool. Other online retailers, including Amazon, have also been experimenting with AI applications for review summaries, according to a report from CNBC. Microsoft has taken a similar approach, implementing AI-generated review summaries in the Microsoft Store and AI-generated buying guides on Bing.