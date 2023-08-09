CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Newegg Introduces AI-Generated Review Summaries for Easier Product Evaluation

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 9, 2023
Newegg Introduces AI-Generated Review Summaries for Easier Product Evaluation

Newegg has introduced a new feature on its desktop site that uses AI-generated review summaries to enhance the process of sifting through user feedback when searching for PC parts and other tech products. Powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, this feature is located within the “Reviews” tab at the bottom of a product’s page.

The AI-generated review summaries provide a concise overview of user opinions on a product, as well as a list of pros and cons based on the reviews. Users can click on specific keywords in the pros and cons list to filter the reviews accordingly. Additionally, an AI-generated summary paragraph combines the key feedback points into a short and informative overview.

One example highlighted the Intel Core i9-13900K, which received praise for its fast performance, suitability for overclocking, and overall efficiency. However, it was also noted that the CPU tends to run hot. The AI-generated summary presented this information, stating that the CPU is an excellent upgrade option, particularly for gaming and productivity tasks, but may require a reliable cooling solution due to its tendency to run hot and consume significant power.

Newegg mentions that this feature is currently available only on its desktop website and requires a product to have a minimum number of reviews for AI-generated summaries to appear, although the specific count is not specified.

Apart from review summaries, Newegg has integrated AI into its custom PC builder tool. Other online retailers, including Amazon, have also been experimenting with AI applications for review summaries, according to a report from CNBC. Microsoft has taken a similar approach, implementing AI-generated review summaries in the Microsoft Store and AI-generated buying guides on Bing.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

AI

Nvidia Teases New AI Processor Chip and Unveils AI Workbench Feature

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

SAS Explore Conference Promotes AI and Analytics for Business Success

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

The Biden Administration Announces AI Cyber Challenge to Protect U.S. Infrastructure

Aug 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Science

Scientists Introduce Bison to Russian Arctic to Restore Ancient Ecosystems

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Mars’ Rotation is Speeding Up as Length of Day Shortens

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Newly Discovered Amphibian Species Rewrites Evolutionary History in Australia

Aug 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Future of Internet Technology: How AI Computing Hardware is Changing the Game

Aug 9, 2023 0 Comments