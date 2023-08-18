Wayve CEO Alex Kendall Pioneers AI-Driven Self-Driving Cars

Since its inception in 2017, Wayve, an autonomous driving software company based in London, has aimed to be a “contrarian” alternative to companies like Alphabet and Tesla. Wayve focuses solely on artificial intelligence (AI), rather than traditional camera, radar, and lidar sensors used by most of the self-driving car industry.

Wayve gained attention after impressing Bill Gates and partnering with Microsoft on AI development. Last year, the company secured over $200 million in funding from investors such as Microsoft and Virgin, with a valuation estimated to be above $1 billion.

Wayve’s CEO, Alex Kendall, believes the landscape has changed, and his company is now less of an outsider. He states that end-to-end deep learning and AI have become more mainstream and that skepticism towards their approach has diminished.

Wayve’s AI system, AV2.0, aims to eliminate the need for additional sensor technologies and create more affordable self-driving cars. Kendall envisions vehicles that can make human-like decisions in real-time without predetermined routes, reducing the cost of high-end equipment.

Wayve’s success has not come without its challenges. The company faces competition from well-funded rivals such as Tesla, Alphabet’s Waymo, General Motors’ Cruise, Ghost Autotomy, and Waabi. Kendall sees these challenges as motivating factors, pushing Wayve to take on the biggest and most inspiring companies in the industry.

The next step for Wayve is to improve the AI software to the point where safety drivers are no longer needed. The company may also consider licensing its technology to auto manufacturers, ride-hailing companies, and public transit agencies.

Despite the obstacles, Wayve has made significant progress. In 2021, the company launched an autonomous delivery program in partnership with Ocado and Asda, two major grocery delivery companies in the UK. The yearlong trial aims to reach over 170,000 residents in various parts of the city.

Wayve’s CEO, Alex Kendall, remains optimistic about the future, highlighting the excitement of taking on major players in the self-driving car industry.