New York Times Updates Terms of Service to Opt Out of AI Training

The New York Times has recently made changes to its terms of service in an effort to prevent AI companies from using the media organization’s content to train their systems. This move reflects the growing trend of brands expressing their desire to have more control over how their content is used for AI training purposes.

Many language models rely on website content for training, but companies like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI are facing pushback from brands who do not want their content to be used without compensation. These brands are making it clear that they want to have a say in how their content is utilized to enhance AI technology and generate profits.

In its updated terms of service page, the New York Times includes specific provisions that prohibit the use of its content for the development of software programs, including machine learning or AI systems. The content is defined broadly to include various types of media, such as text, images, audio clips, video clips, and more.

While OpenAI and the Associated Press recently signed a deal for AI training, there is still a question of whether AI companies will compensate publishers for the use of their content. Google and the New York Times Co. have an existing commercial agreement, but it primarily focuses on collaboration for content distribution and subscriptions.

Microsoft, on the other hand, has promised publishers a form of revenue sharing, although the majority of the benefits may be reserved for members of its Start program.

As AI continues to advance and rely on vast amounts of online content for training, it becomes increasingly important for brands to assert their rights and interests in how their content is used. This is reflected in the New York Times’ decision to update its terms of service and opt out of AI training.