New York Times Updates Terms of Service to Prevent AI Training on Its Content

The New York Times has implemented changes to its terms of service in order to prevent AI companies from using its content to train their systems. This move is in contrast to Google’s approach, as the search giant aims to have all online content available for AI training.

Many large language models rely on website content for training. However, brands like Reddit have expressed their objection to having their content used by companies such as Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI without compensation. To address this concern, it may be beneficial for websites to include AI-related messaging in their terms pages.

The updated terms of service by the New York Times, which took effect on August 3rd, feature AI-specific additions that apply to its content. The prohibited use section explicitly states that the content cannot be used for developing software programs, including training machine learning or AI systems.

OpenAI and the Associated Press recently signed a deal where OpenAI licensed the AP’s news article archive for training purposes. Similarly, Google and the New York Times Co. have a commercial agreement in place, although it is focused on collaboration for content distribution and subscriptions.

Microsoft also plans to provide revenue sharing to publishers. However, the majority of the benefits are expected to go to members of its Start program.

Overall, the New York Times is taking steps to protect its content from being used for AI training, while other companies are exploring compensatory agreements with publishers. This highlights the ongoing discussions and negotiations surrounding the use of online content in the development of AI systems.