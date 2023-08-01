New Agriculture Center Planned for Hillsborough County

A research facility focusing on applied and artificial intelligence in agriculture is set to be built in Southeastern Hillsborough County. The Center for Applied and Artificial Intelligence, with a budget of $20 million, will be located near the University of Florida/IFAS Research and Education Center in the Balm area. The aim is for this center to become a hub for AI companies and related industries, bringing in more than 100 jobs.

The neighboring UF/IFAS facility is already home to researchers working on drones, robots, and other technologies to assist farmers in competing with crops from countries with lower labor costs. Embracing AI presents cost-saving opportunities that are crucial for the sustainability of agricultural businesses. This sentiment is echoed by Kenneth Parker, the executive director of the Florida Strawberry Growers Association, who believes that reducing costs is vital for businesses to thrive in today’s challenging environment.

The planned center has secured funding from the federal government, the state, and Hillsborough County. The hope is to have it fully operational within three years. Jack Rechcigl, the director of the University of Florida/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center, highlights the importance of growing food in the United States for both food safety and resilience in the face of challenges. This new center will help farmers in Southern Hillsborough County harness the benefits of AI as they enter the upcoming growing season.

The establishment of this agriculture center has the potential to transform the area into an agricultural technology hub, likened to the “Silicon Valley” of AI for agriculture. Its strategic location near the university and the existing research facility will foster collaboration between academia and industry, driving innovation and economic growth in the region.