New Agriculture Center Planned for Hillsborough County

A new research facility is set to be built in Southeastern Hillsborough County, Florida, that could transform the area into a hub for artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture. The proposed $20 million Center for Applied and Artificial Intelligence will be located near the University of Florida/IFAS Research and Education Center in the Balm area.

The development of this center is expected to create over 100 jobs and attract AI companies and related industries to the vicinity. The aim of the facility is to support researchers in their efforts to utilize AI to assist farmers in competing with low-cost labor and imported crops. Current research at the neighboring UF/IFAS facility focuses on drones, robots, and other technologies that can improve farming practices.

Kenneth Parker, executive director of the Florida Strawberry Grower’s Association, emphasizes the importance of embracing AI to identify cost-saving opportunities. In today’s environment, reducing costs is crucial for staying competitive in the agriculture industry. The center has already secured funding from the federal government, the state, and Hillsborough County, with the goal of opening its doors within the next three years.

Jack Rechcigl, director of the University of Florida/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center, highlights the significance of growing food domestically for food safety purposes. As farming becomes more challenging, technology, including AI, plays an increasingly vital role in supporting farmers. With the establishment of this new center, Southern Hillsborough County will soon become a key player in the AI-driven agriculture sector.

Overall, the construction of the Center for Applied and Artificial Intelligence presents exciting opportunities for the Hillsborough County area, promoting innovation and economic growth in the agricultural industry.