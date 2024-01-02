Exploring the Secrets of Ultra-Short Period Binaries

In a groundbreaking discovery, a team of astronomers from Tsinghua University has identified a new ultra-short period binary system known as TMTS J052610.43+593445.1. This binary consists of a subdwarf star and a white dwarf companion, and it has an incredibly short orbital period of approximately 20.5 minutes.

The detection of this binary system is significant because it provides insights into the binary evolution theory. According to this theory, low-mass B-type subdwarf stars can be formed through the second common envelope ejection in ultrashort-orbital-period binaries. However, until now, only four binaries with orbital periods below one hour have been found.

Using the Tsinghua University-Ma Huateng Telescopes for Survey (TMTS), the team of astronomers discovered a dozen short-period objects in our Milky Way galaxy. Among them, TMTS J052610.43+593445.1 stood out as an sdB binary with an extremely short orbital period.

This binary system consists of a visible subdwarf star, designated J0526B, which is about seven times larger than Earth and has a mass of approximately 0.33 solar masses. It is being tidally deformed by an invisible white dwarf companion, J0526A, which is about 10 times smaller than the sun and has a mass of about 0.735 solar masses.

The observations indicate that the orbital period of this binary is approximately 20.506 minutes, and it is located approximately 2,760 light years away from Earth. The team of astronomers predicts that in about 1.5 million years, J0526B will overflow its Roche lobe and transfer mass to J0526A, leading to the formation of an AM CVn star.

Further studies of the J0526 binary system could provide valuable insights into the formation of AM CVn stars and the evolution of binary systems. By understanding the pathways from the second common envelope ejection to the formation of these stars, scientists can gain a deeper understanding of the cosmic processes shaping our universe.