California Firefighters Use Artificial Intelligence to Spot Wildfires

California firefighters are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect wildfires. The ALERTCalifornia AI program was recently launched, which feeds video from over 1,000 strategically placed cameras across the state into a system that notifies first responders of potential wildfires. In a recent incident, a fire was spotted by one of the cameras at 3 a.m. local time in the Cleveland National Forest. Thanks to AI, a fire captain was alerted and called in around 60 firefighters, as well as firefighting equipment. Within 45 minutes, the fire was extinguished.

The AI system was developed by engineers at the University of California San Diego, in collaboration with DigitalPath, a company based in Chico. The program relies on 1,038 cameras provided by various public agencies and power utilities throughout the state, each capable of rotating 360 degrees under remote command.

Since the program’s launch, there have been other instances where the AI system detected fires before a 911 call was made. However, a comprehensive report on the effectiveness of the system is not yet available.

Cal Fire hopes that this technology can serve as a model for other states and countries facing wildfires. The global need for such technology has become apparent due to devastating wildfires in Hawaii, Canada, and the Mediterranean region. The AI system has the potential to be effective worldwide, particularly with increasing fire threats and climate change.

The AI system collects not only video data from the camera network but also other valuable information. This includes aerial surveys to quantify potential fuel for future fires, mapping of the Earth’s surface beneath the canopy, and collection of infrared and other wavelength data beyond human vision. Additionally, the platform collects data on burn scars’ impact on erosion, sediment dispersal, water quality, and soil quality.

The collected data, which is available to private companies and researchers, could be used for developing fire behavior models and future AI applications in environmental studies. Dr. Neal Driscoll, a professor at UCSD and the principal investigator of ALERTCalifornia, emphasizes the importance of using technology to address the pressing issue of wildfires amidst extreme climates.