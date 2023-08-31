Tulane University Embraces AI Technology, Adjusts Academic Integrity Policies

Tulane University is embracing the use of AI technology on its campus, including ChatGPT and other similar machine learning and deep learning technologies. The university encourages students and faculty to explore and engage with AI programming, while also taking steps to ensure ethical and efficient use.

While the release of ChatGPT has raised concerns about academic integrity, Tulane’s Code of Academic Conduct prohibits any form of AI assistance that goes beyond grammar and spell checking on homework, quizzes, and tests. The university is committed to maintaining academic honesty and integrity.

To address potential risks and promote fairness, transparency, and accountability in AI systems, Tulane recently established the Connolly Alexander Institute for Data Science and the Center for Community-Engaged Artificial Intelligence. These centers focus on designing AI systems that are responsible and beneficial to the global community.

Tulane’s commitment to AI education is evident in the creation of the Data Hub, which offers courses in data science and provides grants to undergraduate students. The university’s Jurist Center for Artificial Intelligence also supports research and education in AI and related fields.

Despite the university’s embrace of AI technology, there are concerns about detecting cheating through generative AI programs like ChatGPT. Current detection software, such as GPTZero, is not entirely reliable and may produce false positives. However, Tulane is encouraging professors to explore AI programs themselves to better understand their limitations and design coursework that can identify AI usage.

Faculty members are also encouraged to allow students to experiment with generative AI programs to foster innovation and prepare them for future careers impacted by AI. English professor Matthew P. Smith plans to integrate writing assignments that require students to take a stance, along with in-person exams to assess their understanding.

Tulane University President Mike Fitts sees ChatGPT as an opportunity to teach students critical thinking skills and how to question, identify bias, and form logical arguments. While maintaining academic integrity is a priority, the university also recognizes the potential educational benefits of AI technology.

