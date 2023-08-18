Cyabra Develops AI Tool to Detect Bots and Spam Accounts

A social threat intelligence company called Cyabra has created a new tool called botbusters.ai, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect the presence of bot or spam accounts on social media platforms. Cyabra gained recognition in 2022 when Elon Musk sought their assistance in assessing the prevalence of bots and spam accounts on Twitter during his acquisition of the platform, now known as X. The tool can detect AI-generated texts, images, and fake profiles, with the addition of video detection capabilities in the future.

Cyabra’s CEO, Dan Brahmy, expressed the company’s mission to act as a watchdog for detecting and measuring the level of AI involvement in creating content on social media. The tool uses “semi-supervised machine learning” with about 800 machine-learning parameters to determine whether text, images, or profiles were created using AI or exhibit bot-like activity.

Brahmy outlined the three most prevalent types of bot activities identified by Cyabra: corporate impersonations, state-sponsored bots engaged in geopolitical agendas, and random chaos creation intended to divert attention. He emphasized the ease with which AI tools can be used to create deepfakes or perpetuate scams and disinformation.

Impersonation scams targeting corporate executives have become increasingly common, along with attacks on lower-level employees to gain access to sensitive information. Scammers have also impersonated customer service representatives and corporate social media accounts. Brahmy mentioned that state actors, foreign governments, often use bots as a means of spreading disinformation and propaganda.

The use of AI in creating bots has raised concerns about the manipulation of public opinion and the potential for financial fraud. By detecting and exposing the presence of bots and spam accounts, Cyabra’s tool aims to provide individuals and organizations with a method of combating the misuse of AI in online platforms.