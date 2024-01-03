Scientists Discover New Species of Ancient Sea Creature

Scientists have announced the discovery of a new species of ancient sea creature, Unktaheela specta, which lived approximately 80.5 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous epoch. The fossils of this small polycotylid plesiosaur were found in Wyoming and South Dakota in the United States.

Polycotylid plesiosaurs were marine reptiles that belonged to the superfamily Plesiosauroidea. They had a distinctive body shape, with a broad and streamlined body, short tail, and limbs modified into large paddles. Unktaheela specta had a short neck and a large head with an elongated rostrum.

Unlike its larger relatives, Unktaheela specta occupied a different ecological niche. It had a smaller gape and teeth, suggesting that it had a different feeding strategy. The researchers speculate that this species may have visually pursued prey just below the water’s surface, utilizing its flat eye structures to shade its eyes from sunlight. This adaptation may have allowed it to thrive in sunlit environments.

The fossils of Unktaheela specta include two well-preserved skulls, one of which is nearly complete and includes other skeletal elements such as the cervical, sacral, and caudal series. This provides valuable insight into the anatomy and characteristics of this newly discovered species.

This discovery not only expands our understanding of the biodiversity during the Late Cretaceous period but also sheds light on the ecological adaptations of ancient marine reptiles. The findings of this study were published in the journal Cretaceous Research.

