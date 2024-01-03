A recent study has revealed new evidence suggesting that the fossils previously believed to be juveniles of the Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex) are actually adults of a separate species called Nanotyrannus lancensis. This finding diverges significantly from the previously held belief that Nanotyrannus was simply the juvenile form of T. rex.

The analysis, conducted by Dr. Nick Longrich from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath and Dr. Evan Saitta from the University of Chicago, involved re-evaluating the growth rings and anatomical features of Nanotyrannus fossils. The researchers also examined a previously unidentified fossil of a young T. rex.

By measuring the growth rings in the Nanotyrannus bones, the researchers discovered that the animals were nearly full size, indicating that they were not fast-growing juveniles. The growth modeling further indicated that these adult Nanotyrannus would have reached a maximum size of approximately 900-1,500 kilograms and five meters, significantly smaller than the giant T. rex.

Supporting the argument for the existence of a distinct species, the researchers found no evidence of fossils displaying a combination of features from both Nanotyrannus and T. rex. Additionally, the growth patterns observed in other tyrannosaurs did not align with the hypothesis that these were young T. rex.

A major question arising from this research is why the fossil record has not previously yielded evidence of young T. rex. The answer lies in a forgotten fossil that was stored in a San Francisco museum. This fossil, identified as a juvenile Tyrannosaurus, features distinctive characteristics associated with T. rex.

The study authors argue that these findings provide strong evidence for Nanotyrannus being a separate species, not closely related to T. rex. Nanotyrannus was characterized by a lighter build, longer limbs, and larger arms compared to its well-known relative. Its distinct features suggest that it may have belonged to its own family of predatory dinosaurs, distinct from the Tyrannosauridae family to which T. rex belongs.

This study highlights the challenges in differentiating dinosaur species based on often-incomplete fossil records. It also underscores the potential for underestimating the diversity of dinosaurs and other fossil species.

