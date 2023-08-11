Artificial Intelligence Has the Power to Transform Consumer Engagement and Business Operations

A report by Mastercard Signals suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to strengthen consumer engagement, improve business operations, and support software over the next five to seven years. The democratization of AI is expected to have a transformative impact on various sectors, including large enterprises, small businesses (SMBs), banking, retail, and travel. Generative AI, in particular, will provide specialized solutions for data-driven industries that handle sensitive and critical data.

The report predicts that AI technology will revolutionize commerce. Stand-alone generative AI tools will be used to enhance customer application and improve operational efficiency. These tools will have a range of applications, including knowledge distribution, HR and training, cybersecurity, legal and code writing, marketing, customer interfaces, and service delivery.

Generative AI is expected to meet the demands of consumers and businesses for security, personalization, convenience, and automation solutions. It will help retail and e-commerce companies optimize supply chains, enhance marketing efforts through hyper-personalization, and accelerate speed-to-market for new products and services.

Mastercard Signals also anticipates a rise in AI-to-AI commerce, where AI assistants will interact with each other to tailor purchases, schedule deliveries, and coordinate payments. Key players in the AI space include OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Meta. In 2022, global corporations invested $190 billion in AI, and 140,000 AI-related patents were filed in 2021.

The report’s chief innovation officer and head of Foundry at Mastercard, Ken Moore, emphasizes the potential of generative AI for retailers and SMBs. He predicts an increase in AI-powered shoppers who will provide better search and discovery, generate cost-saving analyses, predict purchases, evaluate fit for accuracy, and optimize delivery at scale and speed. This democratization of generative AI can transform shopping interactions, making them more intelligent and personalized, thereby driving stronger rates of user adoption and brand loyalty.

However, challenges remain, including data security, transparency, and privacy. The report highlights the need for proper oversight and regulations to address these concerns. While generative AI has clear use cases and has already developed robust solutions, it still requires human oversight and responsible use.

Mastercard is committed to moving forward responsibly and has dedicated teams with industry-leading expertise in AI governance. Despite the challenges, Moore believes that generative AI will be a long-lasting part of our future, with the potential to transform the customer experience, facilitate personalized interactions, and redefine commerce-related industries.

Overall, Mastercard believes that AI has the potential to transform every aspect of commerce and is committed to driving its responsible use to enhance lives, enable businesses, and benefit society.