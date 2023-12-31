New Study Challenges Notion of Stable Employment Among American Men

A recent study has unveiled surprising findings about the stability of employment among American men. Contrary to the belief that a substantial portion of Baby Boomer men enjoyed steady employment throughout their prime earning years, the study suggests that only 41% of them were able to sustain continuous employment. The implications of these findings are far-reaching, urging a reevaluation of employment policies and practices.

The research, conducted by Penn State and Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, reveals that men’s work experiences are far less stable than previously thought. This is particularly true for men with a high school degree or less. The study challenges the stereotype that men remain in the workforce until retirement age and highlights the significant movement in and out of employment that many men experience.

The instability of employment can have major implications for men’s health and financial stability. Previous studies have shown that failing to meet perceived employment norms can negatively impact men’s health, create financial instability, reduce social status, strain personal relationships, and more. This new study adds to the growing body of evidence linking unemployment to poor health outcomes.

The researchers analyzed data from the 1979 cohort of the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth, which consisted of 4,538 men born between 1957 and 1964. The data revealed that 25% of the men experienced bouts of unemployment and time out of the labor force early in their careers, followed by increasingly steady work. Conversely, 13% of the men started out stably employed but then faced increasingly unsteady work. The remaining 21% experienced more precarious employment, including periods of intermittent workforce participation and early exits from work.

With these findings in mind, policymakers and employers need to reconsider how they conceptualize and respond to men’s work experiences. Rather than assuming stable employment, it is important to acknowledge the increasing prevalence of precarious work and provide support and incentives for workers to remain continuously employed.

In future studies, the researchers plan to investigate the labor market policies that contribute to higher rates of unemployment and precarity. By understanding the underlying factors that contribute to unstable employment, policymakers can develop strategies to promote greater stability and protect the financial and health well-being of American men.

Reference:

“The Myth of Men’s Stable, Continuous Labor Force Attachment: Multitrajectories of U.S. Baby Boomer Men’s Employment” by Adrianne Frech, Jane Lankes, Sarah Damaske, and Adrienne Ohler. Socius (DOI: 10.1177/23780231231197031)