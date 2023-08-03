Study Shows Preference for Human-Created Art over AI-Created Art

New research published in the journal Cognitive Research: Principles and Implications reveals that people tend to prefer artworks labeled as “human-created” over those labeled as “AI-created.” The study investigates how narratives and perceived effort influence individuals’ judgments of art and provides insights into how art created by humans is appraised compared to art generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Art is often considered a unique human phenomenon, involving emotions, individual and communal experiences, and social commentary. However, recent advancements in AI have allowed machines to produce high-quality artworks that are indistinguishable from those created by humans.

The study author, Lucas Bellaiche, a PhD student at Duke University, explains that the topic of AI is gaining increasing attention in various domains, including technology and politics. The study aimed to explore people’s perceptions of AI intruding into a form of expression typically associated with humans: creativity.

The researchers conducted two studies to examine people’s preference for human-created art and the factors that influence aesthetic judgments. In the first study, the participants rated AI-created paintings labeled as either “human-created” or “AI-created.” The findings revealed that people consistently preferred artworks labeled as “human-created” across various criteria such as liking, beauty, profundity, and worth. This preference was more pronounced when it came to deeper aspects of art, such as meaning and worth.

The second study further explored participants’ judgments and included additional criteria like emotionality, perceived narrativity, personal meaning, perceived effort, and estimated time to create the artwork. The findings confirmed the preference for human-created art and highlighted the importance of narratives and perceived effort in influencing people’s judgments and appreciation of art.

When a painting was labeled as “human-created” and showcased more effort in its creation, participants tended to like and appreciate it more. On the other hand, when a painting was labeled as “AI-created” and presented a higher level of narrativity, participants were more inclined to appreciate the artwork. These findings suggest that people value the human effort and labor put into creating art and that narratives can encourage deeper engagement with AI-created art.

The study did not find significant differences in preference based on individual factors like cognitive reflection and attitudes toward AI.

Overall, the research highlights a general preference for human-created art over AI-created art and emphasizes the significance of narratives and perceived effort in influencing people’s judgments and appreciation of artworks.