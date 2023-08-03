People Prefer Human-Created Artworks Over AI-Created Artworks, Study Finds

New research published in the journal Cognitive Research: Principles and Implications reveals that people tend to prefer artworks labeled as “human-created” compared to those labeled as “AI-created.” The study suggests that narratives and perceived effort play a significant role in shaping people’s judgments of artwork.

Art has traditionally been seen as a human endeavor, involving emotions, experiences, and social commentary unique to humans. However, recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have allowed machines to produce high-quality artworks that closely resemble those created by humans.

The study was conducted by researchers from Duke University, aiming to explore people’s preferences for human-created art and identify the factors that influence these aesthetic appraisals. Two studies were designed to investigate this.

In Study 1, 149 participants were presented with 30 AI-created paintings labeled either as “human-created” or “AI-created.” The participants evaluated each artwork based on various criteria, such as liking, beauty, profundity, and worth. Despite all artworks being created by AI, participants consistently preferred artworks labeled as “human-created” across all criteria.

The preference for human-created art was particularly evident in deeper aspects of art, such as meaning and worth, while surface-level aspects like liking and beauty showed fewer significant differences between human and AI labels.

Study 2 involved 148 participants who evaluated the same 30 AI-created paintings. In addition to the criteria used in Study 1, new judgment criteria were introduced, including emotionality, perceived narrativity, personal meaning, perceived effort, and estimated time to create the artwork. The findings in Study 2 supported the results of Study 1, with participants consistently preferring human-created art over AI-created art.

Furthermore, the study found that narratives and perceived effort were influential factors in how people judged and appreciated artworks. When a painting was labeled as “human-created” and perceived to involve more effort, participants tended to appreciate it more. On the other hand, when a painting was labeled as “AI-created” and had a higher level of narrativity, people showed greater appreciation for the artwork.

These findings provide unique insights into the preferences and judgments of individuals when it comes to art created by humans versus art generated by AI. The study suggests that while AI may be capable of creating visually appealing artworks, it still lacks the ability to effectively communicate deeper meanings and emotions through art.