New Technology Allows Visual AI System to See in the Dark

Nocturnal predators have a unique ability to see in the dark and easily navigate their surroundings. This ability is not only beneficial for hunting but also for various tasks that humans struggle with in low-light conditions, such as driving on dark roads. Traditional self-driving cars face challenges when driving in heavy rain, fog, or on roadways without streetlights. However, scientists from Purdue University have developed a new technology that aims to tackle this problem.

By combining thermal imaging, physics, and machine learning, the researchers have created a visual AI system that can see in the dark as if it were daylight. The technology, called heat-assisted detection and ranging (HADAR), uses an infrared camera and AI to extract detailed information from the surroundings. Unlike previous systems, HADAR overcomes the “ghosting effect” that often results in blurry images that are not useful for navigation.

This new technology has applications beyond self-driving cars. It could be used to track wildlife for preservation efforts or monitor body heat at busy ports for public health measures. HADAR allows machines to have night vision, which opens up new possibilities for various industries.

Traditional detection methods, such as sonar and Lidar scanning, have limitations and are difficult to scale up. They also require constant scanning and can interfere with each other when multiple machines are in use. In contrast, HADAR relies on capturing infrared signals emitted by objects. All material, living or not, emits a heat signature that can be detected by infrared cameras. However, the resulting images are often smeared and lack depth and texture.

The HADAR system analyzes thermal properties and uses an algorithm called TeX to disentangle the thermal data. This algorithm was trained on a library of heat signals from various objects. By extracting optimal information from thermal radiation, HADAR can obtain clearer and more detailed images from thermal cameras, effectively reducing the ghosting effect.

In a proof of concept, HADAR outperformed another AI-driven computer vision model in low-light conditions. It accurately identified different materials and objects in a nighttime scene, showing its potential to revolutionize computer vision and imaging technology.

Overall, HADAR’s ability to provide night vision for machines has significant implications across various industries, from self-driving cars to wildlife preservation. This new technology could enhance the capabilities of machines and enable them to operate efficiently in low-visibility conditions.