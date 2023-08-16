CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Artificial Intelligence Helps Researchers Study Cells and Diseases

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 16, 2023
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Computer Science have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) method for studying cells that could advance our understanding and treatment of diseases. Analyzing images of organ and tissue samples is crucial for biological research, but it is challenging to identify individual cells and understand their functions and organization.

Spatial transcriptomics, a technique that combines imaging with gene quantification, allows researchers to study key biological mechanisms in detail. However, current spatial transcriptomics platforms often lack the necessary resolution for accurate analysis. They group cells into clusters, which can be problematic for small or rare cells that are crucial for studying diseases.

In a recent paper published in Nature Methods, researchers from the Computational Biology Department at Carnegie Mellon University introduced an AI-based method called subcellular spatial transcriptomics cell segmentation (SCS). This method addresses the resolution issue in spatial transcriptomics technologies.

SCS uses advanced deep neural networks, similar to those used by large language models, to identify cells and their parts. By gathering information from the area surrounding each measurement, SCS fills in missing information and accurately identifies the location and type of each cell. It also provides insights into the location of molecules within cells, significantly improving the resolution for studying cellular organization.

The ability to apply AI to cell study brings several downstream applications that can enhance human health. Large consortiums, such as the Human BioMolecular Atlas Program, are already investigating the use of spatial transcriptomics to create a detailed, 3D map of the human body.

The SCS method is freely available on GitHub and has received support from grants by the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation. This breakthrough in cell analysis has the potential to unlock key questions about cellular organization, ultimately leading to improved disease understanding and treatment.

