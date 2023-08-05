Artificial Intelligence Used in Dungeons & Dragons Book Illustrations

One of the artists involved in the creation of Dungeons & Dragons’ newest book, titled Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants!, revealed that they utilized artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in the generation of certain details and provide editing polish. Ilya Shkipin, the artist responsible for the illustrations, had initially shared this information on a now-deleted post on the social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter). Screenshots of his posts documenting the use of AI remain available.

According to Shkipin, while many elements of the painted images were enhanced using AI technology, the images were not solely generated from scratch by AI algorithms. However, the inclusion of AI-generated images in the book raises questions about the lack of disclosure regarding their origins. It is unclear whether anyone else involved in the production of Bigby Presents was aware of Shkipin’s use of AI art in his process.

Additional screenshots obtained by io9 confirm that Shkipin made use of AI art generators. However, during the development of these illustrations, the quality of the AI generators was not sufficient to produce fully-formed images. Shkipin privately communicated to others that the artwork was primarily created through digital painting.

It is worth noting that Shkipin has a reputation for employing AI art generators and operates an NFT marketplace on superrare. This has led to some controversy among the Dungeons & Dragons and tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) communities, as not everyone supports the use of AI-generated art or the concept of NFTs. Shkipin shared early sketches on X to demonstrate the prompts he used for the AI generators.

A representative from Wizards of the Coast, the publisher of Dungeons & Dragons, stated that they were unaware of Shkipin’s use of AI art. They also confirmed that no text in the book was AI-generated. Wizards intends to update their guidelines to explicitly address and prevent such incidents in the future.

io9 has reached out to Ilya Shkipin for further clarification and comment on this matter. In response to the confirmation of his use of AI art and the subsequent deletion of his earlier posts, Shkipin mentioned on social media that discussions about the future of contemporary illustrations are ongoing.

